Kartik Aaryan: Five Dance Numbers To Groove To On The Actor's Birthday

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 29th birthday on November 22. The actor debuted in Bollywood with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Since then, Kartik is now one of the A-listers in Bollywood with many hit films under his name. Here are some of the best songs featuring Kartik.

Here are some groovy numbers of Kartik Aaryan:

COCA COLA

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starred in the movie Luka Chuppi in the year 2019. The song Coca Cola from the movie is a great dance number. Singers Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar lent their voices for this song.

Poster Lagwa Do

The movie Luka Chuppi also had another great dance number. The song Poster Lagwa Do is a song in which we see Kartik and Kriti shake a leg. The song is a remake from a song named Ye Khabar Chapwado Akhbar Me from the movie Aflatoon. This version of the song is sung by Mika Singh, Sunanda Sharma, and Nikhita Gandhi.

Dil Chori

Kartik Aaryan starred in the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in the year 2018. The actor starred alongside Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. The song Dil Chori is a great dance number and also a good track to play at weddings. The song is a remake from an old Punjabi song by Hans Raj Gill. Yo Yo Honey Singh has lent his voice for the song along with Simran Kaur and Ishers.

Chote Chote Peg

The song Chote Chote Peg was also a great dance number from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The song featured all three lead characters dancing to the fast tunes. This song is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, and Navraj Hans. The song is a remake from an old song named Dil Tote Tote Ho Gaya from the movie Bichhoo.

Akhiyon Se Goli Mare

The movie Akhiyon Se Goli Mare is a song from Kartik's upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The song is a remake from a song by Govinda and Raveena Tandon. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

