Kartik Aaryan Showered With Kisses? The Actor Spills The Bean On The Kapil Sharma Show

If there is one Bollywood actor who has all the female fans drooling over him, it is inevitably Kartik Aaryan. The actor is one of the most popular gen-next celebs of Bollywood. With his whacky performances and charming good looks, Kartik is definitely on a roll. Kartik is gearing up for the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in a pivotal role. Recently the actor made an interesting revelation when he graced The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions. The actor revealed that he was showered with back to back kisses from all the female dancers after he finished the shoot of the song Dheeme Dheeme in one take.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Top 5 Pictures Of The Actor Prove He Is A Heartthrob For Fans

Kartik received several kisses from the female dancers

Recently a BTS video of the same has also been going viral. In the video, one can see all the female fans showering Kartik with kisses one after the other. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor can be seen blushing and laughing. This is not the first time that the actor has been basking in the female company. Earlier Kartik was also proposed by a female fan who came all the way to his residence reportedly to do the deed. Kartik was touched by her gesture and went on to hug her.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a sequel to the original 1978 film of the same name. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is bankrolled by Renu Ravi Chopra. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Rajesh Sharma in the lead roles. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan: Some Of The Best And Memorable Songs Of The Luka Chuppi Actor

Kartik recently hosted his birthday bash

Recently, Kartik Aaryan turned a year older on November 22 and social media was buzzing with birthday wishes and greetings for the actor. Kartik also hosted a birthday bash that was attended by celebs in the likes of Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Luv Ranjan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacky Bhagnani and others. From the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, Kartik was seen looking dapper while wearing a white striped shirt teamed with black pants and boots. Several Bollywood stars made stylish appearances during his birthday celebration.

Also Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan's Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Hits 30 Million Views

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.