Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan's Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Hits 30 Million Views

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh hit the internet on November 20. The song features all the three stars of the movie- Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. After Dheeme Dheeme, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare is the second song from the movie and has garnered pouring love from the audience. The actors took to their social media handles to thank their fans.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare hits 30 million views.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare is the remake of the original version of the song from the movie Dulhe Raja that released in 1998. The original music video features Govinda and Raveena Tandon. Actor Kartik Aaryan shared the video of the revised song on his Instagram account. In the caption, he wrote that this song is one of his favourite tracks. Choreographed by Farah Khan Kunder, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare created headlines even before its release. Speaking of which, the song was unveiled on November 20 and hit 30 million views within four days of its release. Pati Patni Aur Woh cast Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar have shared many stories on their social media handle to thank their fans for the endless love they have showered for their song.

The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is scheduled to release on December 6, this year. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra under the banner of T-Series. The story revolves around an ordinary middle-class man who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman.

