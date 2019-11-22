The Debate
Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Top 5 Pictures Of The Actor Prove He Is A Heartthrob For Fans

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan is well-known for his amazing acting and fashion sense. Today on his birthday, here are some of his most liked pics on his social media handle.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
kartik aaryan

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He is one of the most bankable actors who created a niche for himself with movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Luka Chuppi. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Dostana 2. He will soon make a comeback to the silver screen with Pati Patni Aur Woh. He will star opposite Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the movie. 

The actor is always talk of the town for his movies and his amazing style statements. He has influenced several of his fans and followers with his amazing style and fashion sense. The Luka Chuppi actor never fails to share a glimpse of his life with his fans and followers. The actor is also a gym freak as he keeps posting many workout videos on his social media. His fit physique is the result of his commitment to a strict workout regime. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of his amazing pictures where he raises the temperature with his stunning looks:

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's B'day Is All About Fun, Food, Laughter & Family. See Pictures Here

Kartik Aaryan's most liked pictures:

1: Casual Looks:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Ananya Panday Has An Epic Reply After 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan Trolls Her On Jeans; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2: Traditional Looks:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh's New Song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli' Sets Memes Flying

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3: Shirtless pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan Gets A Dheeme Dheeme Vibe Courtesy Bosco

 

 

Published:
