Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Top 5 Pictures Of The Actor Prove He Is A Heartthrob For Fans

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He is one of the most bankable actors who created a niche for himself with movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Luka Chuppi. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Dostana 2. He will soon make a comeback to the silver screen with Pati Patni Aur Woh. He will star opposite Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the movie.

The actor is always talk of the town for his movies and his amazing style statements. He has influenced several of his fans and followers with his amazing style and fashion sense. The Luka Chuppi actor never fails to share a glimpse of his life with his fans and followers. The actor is also a gym freak as he keeps posting many workout videos on his social media. His fit physique is the result of his commitment to a strict workout regime. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of his amazing pictures where he raises the temperature with his stunning looks:

Kartik Aaryan's most liked pictures:

1: Casual Looks:

2: Traditional Looks:

3: Shirtless pictures:

