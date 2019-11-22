Kartik Aaryan: Some Of The Best And Memorable Songs Of The Luka Chuppi Actor

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most versatile actors that Bollywood has witnessed in the past few years. He has starred in content-driven films that have been praised by audiences and critics alike. Today the actor turns 29, and hence here are some the best songs from his movies.

Best songs of the Kartik Aaryan actor

Kutta (Ban Gaya Kutta)

The 2011 hit movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a massive hit at the box office and was also seen as one of Kartik Aaryan’s best performance. His iconic rant from the film became a huge hit among fans. Besides that, this song was something that really tickled the audiences. The song is a hilarious take on relationships and their toxicity. The song is sung by Mika Singh and fans have praised it for its catchy music as well.

Coca Cola

One of the most popular songs of 2019 was Coca Cola from the movie Luka Chuppi. The song was extremely catchy and had a good tune to it. Fans instantly tagged it as a party song and the song stayed on trending on YouTube India for a while. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Young Desi.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

The 2018 romantic drama film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a film that showed a charming friendly relationship between a guy and his best friend. The film was praised by critics and fans alike, what stood out were its songs. Especially Tera Yaar Hoon Main, as it was emotional and perfectly produced a vibe of friendship. The song went on to win a Filmfare award for best lyricist and Arjit Singh won the IIFA award for best playback singer.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare

The newest song to feature Kartik Aaryan is Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare. The song has been sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar and is a remake of the Govinda and Raveena Tandon song from the movie Dulhe Raja. The song has already been praised by fans as it has those iconic beats from the original song along with the signature dance steps. This song features, in Kartik Aaryan’s new movie titled Pati Patni Aur Woh.

