Kartik Aaryan Gives A Glimpse Of 'Freddy's Diet'; Says 'these Are Just Starters'

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and has been working on Freddy for a long time. While the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has been keeping his fans updated about his schedule, he recently gave a glimpse at his diet.

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a photo of his diet on the sets of Freddy via Instagram. The actor had a whole table full of dishes before him. He also ate a jalebi while posing for the photo. Kartik Aaryan wore a black pullower and a binny cap. He finished his look with a pair of goggles. In the background, a food truck was visible. In the caption, he wrote, "Ye toh sirf starter hai".

Some more updates on Freddy

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account is full of posts about Freddy. The actor recently shared how it would be difficult to bid goodbye to the film. Earlier this week, the actor shared a monochrome photo in which he held a card with "FREDDY" written on it. In the caption, he wrote, "Freddy is nearing a tough goodbye".

Kartik Aaryan shot the climax of Freddy in Panchgani. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo of a clapboard with FREDDY written on it. The actor wrote, "Climax pe Climax" in the caption referring to the recent climax shot he had completed for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Freddy also cast Alaya F as Kartik Aaryan's co-host. On the sets of the film, Kartik Aaryan welcomed his leading lady with a cake. He also shared a post featuring Alaya F standing before her cake. When Kartik Aaryan welcomed her, Ayala F revealed she was delighted to be on board. She also teased Kartik Aaryan and asked him when did he decide to post the photo. She wrote, "When did you decide to post this!!!!".

Kartik Aaryan has several projects in his pipeline. The actor is currently waiting for the release of his Netflix film Dhamaka in which he will play the role of a news anchor. The actor also has Captain India and Freddy in his kitty. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot for his horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles.

