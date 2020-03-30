Kartik Aaryan Goofs Up The New Hand Emoji Challenge; Watch Video

Like every other citizen of the country, Bollywood stars are also trying to keep themselves entertained during the Coronavirus lockdown in the country. Recently, it was the Love Aaj Kal 2 star, Kartik Aaryan who indulged in one of the latest trends on social media. In one of Kartik Aaryan's videos posted by a fan page on Instagram, he is seen doing the new Hand Emoji challenge.

Among other Bollywood celebrities, Kartik Aaryan has been quite active on social media keeping his fans entertained during the Coronavirus lockdown in the country. In a video on TikTok, Kartik is seen doing the new Hand Emoji challenge with his sister, Kritika Tiwari. At first, he looked quite out of place and not ready for the challenge. But he somehow managed to pull it off finishing it with his signature smile.

The actor is currently observing the lockdown imposed by the government due to the pandemic COVID-19. He has also been active in spreading awareness about the disease and urging his followers to stay inside their homes and not go out. Meanwhile, he also reportedly pledged ₹1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund for battling Coronavirus in the country.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movies

Kartik Aaryan was last seen on the silver screen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. The movie also featured Sara Ali Khan and released on February 14, 2020. For the upcoming year, Kartik has a host of movies lined in his kitty. He will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Dostana 2 and Pilfer Singh.

