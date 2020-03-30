Kartik Aaryan Has A Cute Request For Ekta Kapoor On Instagram And It Is Not For A 'film'

Now that the country is on lockdown as per PM Narendra Modi's appeal, Bollywood celebrities are keeping fans updated with their whereabouts amid Covid-19 quarantine. Speaking of which, Kartik Aaryan is on a full-fledged streak of doing all his house chores efficiently. Earlier this week, Kartik Aaryan's sister had posted a video of the Love Aaj Kal actor washing the dishes at home with a caption saying, 'Don’t mistake this for Quarantine. This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan.' What happened next is something fans must not miss.

Kartik Aaryan has a request for Ekta Kapoor

As soon as Kartik Aaryan reposted the video on his Instagram handle with the caption "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki…", Ekta Kapoor gushed to comment on his post saying, "Naaice". For the unversed, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki… is the name of Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap. Kartik Aaryan then replied to the producer saying by dropping a comment saying "Ekta Kapoor My mom is asking for a sequel." Kartik Aaryan's camaraderie with renowned faces in the industry is one of the reasons why the blooming star of Bollywood enjoys the limelight.

On March 30, Kartik Aaryan broke the big news of donating Rs 1 crore to the PM Cares-Fund. The captain, he says., "We need each other now more than ever. Let’s show our support". Kartik Aaryan's post about Coronavirus donation has set the internet ablaze. His deed filled with solidarity and love has got a thumbs up from Manish Malhotra and many others. Check it out here.

