Kartik Aaryan Pledges Rs 1 Cr To PM-CARES; Says 'whatever I Am Today Is Because Of Fans'

Actor Kartik Aaryan is the latest to join the league of Bollywood actors who are graciously donating to the PM-Cares foundation. He had pledged a total of Rs 1 crore to do his bit for the country's worst lockdown sufferers. He took to his social media handles to make the announcement and wrote that it was the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. He further said that whatever he is today, he is because of the love and support of his fans.

Kartik Aaryan donates Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Amongst many celebrities from Bollywood and South Indian film industry, Kartik has come forward to support the daily wage labourers who are the worst hit amidst Coronavirus outbreak. The actor urged all the people to help as much as one can. Check out his tweet below:

It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation.

Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible 🙏🏻 https://t.co/AzTT3lWHtr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 30, 2020



Apart from Kartik Aaryan, a number of celebrities have come forward to support the PM in these critical times. From South Indian superstar Rajinikanth to Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar many celebrities are doing their bit to support the nation and people in these tough times. According to a leading media portal, Bhumi Pednekar has also donated Rs 30 lakh for the cause.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had announced the creation of Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against Coronavirus. PM Modi urged everyone to make donations and support the noble cause and help the country during these troubled times. Following which many people started donating money and have been trying to do their bit to support those affected by COVID 19.

