Kartik Aaryan's Revelation About His Teenage Relationship Will Take You By Surprise

Kartik Aaryan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, has gained massive popularity for his personality. Kartik has often been linked up with his co-stars including Ananya Panday. Currently, it is speculated that he is in a secret affair with his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan. Though neither Sara nor Kartik has ever talked about the same on a serious note, the actor had recently opened up about his previous relationship. Surprisingly, his story might feel relatable to many of his fans.

The lead actors of Love Aaj Kal graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. A report published by a leading news portal claims that Kartik Aaryan spoke about his school time affair on the comedy show. While going down the memory lane, the Pyar Ka Punchanama actor revealed that he had a girlfriend when he was 16-years-old. Kartik Aaryan also added that they use to sit together to complete their homework and assignments.

But like any other teenage couple, they were also scared of getting caught. Further, the Luka Chuppi actor said that every time when someone caught them roaming around in Gwalior, he addressed his then-girlfriend as his 'cousin'.

This is not the first time that Kartik has opened up about his past relationships. Interestingly, when the Love Aaj Kal actors appeared in a singing reality show, the 29-year-old actor revealed that there were times when he completed his crush's homework in the school time. Further, while playing a game, Kartik had mentioned that he cannot continue to be friends after a break-up.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

