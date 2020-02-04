Kartik Aaryan Oozes Swagger In Latest Pic, Fans Go 'Micro Attitude, Macro Charm'

Kartik Aaryan is deemed as the heartthrob of contemporary times by millions across the country. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is very active on social media and has a whopping 14 million followers on Instagram alone.

The actor is also one of the fashion icons of Bollywood. His fans go gaga over the actor's style and take to the comment's section of the picture to appreciate the actor's dapper fashion choices and style.

Recently, Aaryan posted a picture on his Instagram handle, and his fans fell in love with his swag.

Kartik Aaryan oozes swagger in his latest picture on Instagram

Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to share a picture wherein he is posing in front of a green Mini Cooper, donning dark grey t-shirt which he paired with a black and blue checkered jacket and black pants. He rounded off his look with black boots. He captioned the image writing, "Major Kartik In Mini Cooper 💚

#LoveAajKal".

As soon as he posted the picture on Instagram, his fans appreciated it in the comment section of the photograph. His fans appreciated the actor's style, looks to his swag. Within 2 hours, the picture got more than 450k likes and more than 1900 comments on it. Check out some of the comments below:

The actor will next be seen romancing his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in the Imtiaz Ali directorial titled Love Aaj Kal. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day, i.e. February 14, 2020. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Arushi Sharma in the lead role.

