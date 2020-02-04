Kartik Aaryan's Different Hairstyles From 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' To 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan has sported a variety of hairstyles since his debut in Bollywood. He reached fame as an excellent actor with his blockbuster films is a short span. However, the actor is especially known for his remarkable sense of fashion and his livable character. The 32-year old's hairstyle are continuously talked about in many celebrity magazines. Check out Kartik Aaryan's famous haircuts below from Pyaar ka Punchnama to Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik Aaryan's best hairstyles

Kartik Aaryan is nailing his look in the white casual shirt coloured with the abstract and funky graphic prints. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor’s sunkissed messy hair is giving him a dashing look. Kartik has sported chain and red glares for a rounded off look.

Kartik Aaryan is giving major comfy vibes. Sporting a grey coloured t-shirt with track pants, the actor is rocking the gym look. The actor wore a black jacket and white sports shoes. To complete the look, he sported a pair of black sunglasses with gelled up hair.

Donning the perfect summer attire, the Luka Chuppi actor opted for the best way to keep the effects of scorching heat at bay. He wore a cool and plain white tee. One can pair this tee with jeans or track pants for a comfortable look.

The actor chose this hair cut in the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Kartik, who normally dons the ‘Taper Fade Haircut’ underwent an entire-appearance alteration playing the ‘Pati’ just with a bad haircut. The film also saw the notorious ‘Tere Naam’ haircut in the film.

