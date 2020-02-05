Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Converse In Gujarati As They Jet Off To Ahmedabad; Watch

Ever since her stint on a famous chat show, Sara Ali Khan has been creating headlines for her relationship with Kartik Aaryan. From posing for pictures together to being spotted by paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been providing gossip fodder to Bollywood fans for a long time now. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who are currently promoting their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, recently travelled to Ahmedabad for a promotional event, where the duo managed to converse in Gujarati. Here are all the details.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan converse in Gujarati

Recently, Kartik Aaryan took his official Instagram handle to share a funny story with Sara Ali Khan, as they travelled to Ahmedabad. As seen in the video shared, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan can be seen trying their best to converse in Gujarati. In the video, Kartik is seen enquiring a sleepy Sara about their destination, to which Sara confirms that they are travelling to Ahmedabad. Take a look at the video posted by a fan:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Love Aaj Kal along with the Kedarnath actor, Sara Ali Khan. Aaryan will also be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu for the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror drama happens to be a remake of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Helmed by Collin D'cunha, the much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen along with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming sequel, Coolie No.1. Recently, it was announced that Sara will play the leading lady in the Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer, Atrangi Re.

(Promo Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

