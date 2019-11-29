Kartik Aaryan Clears The Air On 'marital Rape' Dialogue Controversy; Netizens React

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood of late with a fan base that is increasing day-by-day. The actor is being considered a heartthrob and has multiple movies in his kitty. Everything seems to be going well for Kartik and fate is in Kartik's court. But, what did not really go well for the Luka Chuppi actor is the marital rape dialogue from his upcoming film titled Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik Aaryan on marital rape, says, 'We cannot take everything seriously"

Kartik sat down for an interview with a portal and addressed the whole issue surrounding the film. When asked about the constructive criticism around his marital rape monologue, he said that it's a lapse of judgment and he along with the makers of the film do not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. The trailer has been received very well and so will the film be because the content of the film is very strong, he added.

The actor added that when the "mudda" of the movie was not that, they immediately removed it and rectified it. He also stated that he was not in that space to make a decision because it's the producer's and director's call, but they managed to remove it and now the audiences are glad. He also promised the audiences that they will get to see the unexpected from the film.

Kartik also went on to insist that the audience of contemporary times is smart enough on what the actors are trying to do and they also understand whether something has to be taken seriously or with a pinch of salt. He further stated that it is not him, but the character who is stating what he is going through in his life. Aaryan then said that "We cannot take everything so seriously." Adding to it with a sense of sarcasm, he said that if he starts paying attention to tiny things, then he will even start getting scared of water and he eventually burst out laughing.

Netizens' reaction to the marital rape monologue:

Is Pati Patni or Woh a movie or serial? #KartikAaryan stop promoting it insanely. The world know the plot and cast is 24×7 on it. What's the point of even watching it when it will come out. Your sexist monologue/dialogue? That's it !#patipatniaurwohtrailer #bollywoodmovies — Sheetal Joon (@JoonSheetal) November 28, 2019

I mean Karthik Aryan has built his entire career on sexist and misogynistic roles. Why are y'all surprised now?#PatiPatniAurWohTrailer#PatiPatniAurWoh — S O N A L I🦋 (@Soyeahhhdarsini) November 5, 2019

