Kartik Aaryan On Marital Rape Dialogue In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh': We Have Rectified It

Actor Kartik Aryan said the team of his upcoming film "Pati Patni Aur Woh" has "rectified" a controversial dialogue that apparently made light of marital rape. Kartik said the decision was taken after they realised people were "hurt" after watching the recently released trailer. The trailer of the film drew flak on social media for the sequence where the actor, who plays the lead in the film directed by Mudassar Aziz, rants about feeling sex deprived to a friend (Aparshakti Khurana).

When the trailer came out, many pointed out the sequence where Kartik's character vents to his friend saying when a husband asks for sex, he becomes a beggar and if a husband tricks his wife into sex, he is a rapist. Asked about the controversy, Kartik said in a group interview, "When the trailer came, we realised that we shouldn't hurt anyone and should remove it immediately. Usually this doesn't happen in films.

"We took responsibility because it might have come across as something that wasn't our intention. We realised we shouldn't use that word (rape) at all so we have rectified it and made changes because we don't want to hurt people's sentiments." The actor said the dialogue got highlighted in the trailer but no one from the team realised how it could have been interpreted.

"We didn't realise it when we were doing it. We had showed it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments. This isn't the topic of our film nor was this our intention," he added.

The actor will next be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, this romantic comedy flick is the remake of the 1978 movie which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Rajneeta Kaur in the lead roles. The comedic movie also featured Parveen Babi, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Singh as supporting characters in the movie. In the upcoming movie, Kartik will essay the role of Sanjeev Kumar as Pati, Bhumi will reprise the role of Vidya Sinha as Patni and Ananya will play Rajneeta as Woh. It is scheduled to be released on December 6.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

