Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional On Indian Idol 11; Shares Beautiful Memories With His Mom

The current obsession of most women, Kartik Aaryan, along with his co-stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar went to Indian Idol Season 11 for promoting their highly-anticipated upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actors appeared on the show to support the contestants of the singing reality show and one of the performances by a contestant moved the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor from within and left him emotional and speechless.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Reveals He Keeps Googling Himself To Read The Controversies That Follow Him

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Papped Riding Without A Helmet, Netizens School Him

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional after Shahzaan Muzeb's "Surmayi Ankhiyon Mein"

Kartik, who has a gala time listening to the melodious performances by the contestants of the show was left emotional after the performance of one of the contestants named Shahzaan Muzeb. He was speechless after knowing about Muzeb's struggle about coming to Mumbai from Aligarh with just 20 rupees in his pocket and making it to the top 10 contestants of Indian Idol Season 11.

As it was the mother's special episode, all the contestants of the show dedicated various songs to their mothers. Shahzaan's rendition of the Kamal Hassan-Sridevi's Surmayi Ankhiyon Mein moved Kartik to such an extent that the actor was emotional by the end of his performance.

Also Read | From Kartik Aaryan To Sidharth Malhotra, Actors Reveal Their Celebrity Crushes

The makers of the show surprisingly made a video glimpse of Kartik's mother, who praised her son's journey from being a Gwalior boy to being the heartthrob of the country. Aaryan was speechless after the video byte and later described his mother's journey of battling breast cancer. He also shared that his mother used to go up and down from Gwalior to Mumbai during his days of struggle in Bollywood.

Speaking about Shahzaan's performance, Kartik said that he was truly moved by Shahzaan's soul-stirring rendition of Surmayi Akhiyon Mein and added that it is one of his favourite songs. He also stated that shooting for the 'Mothers' special episode' brought back a lot of memories that he shared with his mother.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan: The Best Quirky Looks Of The Actor You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.