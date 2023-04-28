Kartik Aaryan Shuts Down Rumours Claiming He Has Replaced Ranveer Singh In Tezaab Remake

Kartik Aaryan recently clarified reports claiming that he will star in the Tezaab remake. The Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor-starrer movie Tezaab is reportedly being remade and Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor have been roped in to play the lead roles. Recently, some reports claimed that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor had replaced Ranveer. Kartik Aaryan took to this Twitter to deny such claims.

On April 27, Kartik Aaryan reshared a post put out by a media organisation. The post mentioned reports of him replacing Ranveer Singh in the Tezaab remake. Kartik simply posted the report and wrote, “Not true”.

About Tezaab

For the unversed, Tezaab is a 1988 Hindi drama movie. The film was directed by N Chandra and starred Anil Kapoor with Madhuri Dixit in the lead role along with Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, and others. Tezaab was a massive success at the box office as well as with the critics. The movie won several awards and remains to be one of the cult classics. There has been no official confirmation about the movie's remake or the cast for the same.

Kartik Aaryan on not being part of Bhul Chuk Maaf

This is not the only time, Kartik Aaryan had to clarify not being a part of a movie. Previously, the actor also took to Twitter to clarify that he is not starring in the upcoming movie Bhul Chuk Maaf. He issued the clarification after reports claimed that he will be a part of the Karan Sharma directorial alongside Shraddha Kapoor. In his tweet, he reposted the news and wrote, “Must be an error. Not true”

Kartik Aaryan movies

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the recent movie Shehzaada. The actor is gearing up for several projects in the pipeline. He is currently wrapping up the work on his movie Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The movie marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara after their movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan is also starring in the Anurag Basu directorial Aashiqui 3.