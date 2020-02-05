Kartik Aaryan Picks 'Love Aaj Kal' Co-star Sara Ali Khan Up In His Arms; Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to come together on the silver screen for Imtiaz Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal, which is all set to release on Valentine's Day. As of now, the duo is promoting the film and are leaving no stone unturned in promoting it.

Posting a video from Ahmedabad promotions, the two can be seen flaunting their dance moves grabbing everyone's attention. Interestingly, Aaryan can also be seen picking Sara in his arms amid loud cheers from the fans.

Kartik Aaryan picks Sara Ali Khan up in his arms

Not just once, but Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have time and again won the hearts of the audience with their lovable chemistry. Be it with some funny revelation on the awards shows or their regular outings in the city, the two have set couple goals for fans. And even though they haven't opened up about their relationship, fans in huge numbers question about their bond on social media

Ever since her appearance on a famous chat show, Sara Ali Khan has been asked about her relationship with Kartik Aaryan. From posing for pictures together to being spotted by paparazzi, the two have been providing gossip fodder to Bollywood fans for a long time now.

Earlier in the day, a video of Kartik and Sara talking in Gujarati had gone viral on the Internet and fans were just gushing over their adorable chemistry. While the trailer and songs from the film have been receiving a good response from the audience, the duo who are popularly known as 'Sartik' are all set to entertain the audience this Valentine's Day.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles and is slated to release on 14 February 2020.

