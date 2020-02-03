Saif Ali Khan Clarifies 'thought My Trailer Was Better' Remark On Sara's 'Love Aaj Kal'

Clarifying his statement on Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal trailer, the actor's dad and Jawaani Jaaneman star Saif Ali Khan stated that he was just trying to crack a mildly competitive joke. Agreeing that it is a 'completely different movie', he added "The producers have chosen the same name and I am quite possessive over our film. I don’t want to come across the wrong way because of course what I said was a joke". The actor claimed that the only reason he gave such a remark was because he wanted to 'tease' his daughter a little.

READ: Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman Grows Tremendously On Day 2, Here's The Total Figure

While the original film released back in 2009, the sequel is all set to hit the ticketing counters on February 14, 2020. Speaking about the film faring well at the ticketing counters, he stated that there is 'relevance' in every generation and that the idea is that every time the 'language of love' changes, it can be remade.

READ: 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Box Office: Saif Ali Khan & Alaya F's Film Slow-footed On Opening Day

Love Aaj Kal poster

And while the comparisons between the old and new versions of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal are inevitable and opening up about the same in the previous interview, Saif jokingly stated that he liked his version more. Adding to this, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor said that it is not right to compare the two films as they are completely different from each other, built on a concept that can be revisited differently with each generation.

READ: Saif Ali Khan And His Inspirational Bond With His BFFs In Bollywood

At the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, Sara said that their film was not a sequel, but a fresh take on how love has changed over the years. She said that comparisons were inevitable and the team of the 2009 film did a fantastic job portraying what love was, back then. However, she added that their Love Aaj Kal was a different story with new characters.

READ: Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar's Iconic On-screen Jodi Is Worth Checking Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.