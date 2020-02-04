Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Give Out Happy Vibes In Their Boho Look

Even after the breakup rumours of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan create headlines whenever the two of them are spotted together. Sara and Kartik have become the talk of the town since their first film together Love Aaj Kal. The trailer of the film has received many positive reviews from the audience. The fans are going crazy over the chemistry between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Just today, the two of them were spotted together while they were promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik and Sara were spotted in Bandra for the promotions of their film. Kartik was wearing a multi-coloured sweatshirt paired with blue denim. Sara looked pretty as she was wearing a white top and multi-coloured joggers. Sara Ali Khan had pulled off a quirky hairstyle. She had tied plaits and flaunted her new hairstyle.

Check out the pictures below

Kartik and Sara were both doing funny gestures as they were posing for the media. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and the movie also stars Randeep Hooda. The film is the sequel of 2009 film of the same name which was featuring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the pivotal roles.

Love Aaj Kal which released in 2009 was a big hit and was loved and appreciated by the audience. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaran-starrer Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to release on Valentines Day 2020.

