Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's 'secret' Selfie With A Fan, See Pic

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been the talk of the town for quite a long time now. The two will soon be seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. They have appeared in several events together for the promotion of the film. The stars were recently seen in a secretive avatar, taking a selfie with a fan. Read to know more-

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's secret selfie with a fan

The couple is seen busy promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. While on their promotional tour to Ahmedabad, they were snapped in a candid moment with a fan at the airport. Kartik appears wearing a mask and Sara is seen wearing a dupatta as they click the picture, see it below.

However, this is not the first time when the two are spotted, hiding their faces. During Eid 2019, Kartik Aaryan uploaded a picture in which he, along with Sara Ali Khan is seen near Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah, Mahim. Kartik covered his face with a handkerchief, whereas Sara covered her face with a dupatta.

Rumours about Kartik Aaryan dating Sara Ali Khan has been doing the rounds for a long time. But recently in an interview with a leading daily Sara shut down these rumours. When asked if she was dating the Punchnama actor, she denied. She is dating him in a film and that is all that matters. Sara mentioned that with her, love is moody as sometimes it is there and sometimes it is not there and she does not know herself.

Besides the dating rumours, fans are waiting to see Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan together in their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. It is a romantic drama film and shows two different individuals on a journey of love, loss and life. The plot is set in two timelines, the 1990s and 2020. Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020.

