Kartik Aaryan Says He Wants To Play The Role Of A Cricketer And Do Virat Kohli's Biopic

As it is the season of cricket-based movies and biopics in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan recently expressed his wish to play Virat Kohli if his biopic is ever made.

It is raining cricket biopics and sports drama in Bollywood. While Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor are gearing up for their cricket-based films, Kartik Aaryan is willing to get in line. If the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star has his way, fans might see him portraying Virat Kohli in the cricketer's biopic.

After breaking his boy next door image with the Netflix hit Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan is seemingly open to experimenting with different roles. As cricket-based Bollywood films are being made in an abundance, Kartik Aaryan seems to be keen to try his hand in the genre. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor expressed his wish to play the cricket star, Virat Kohli.

During an interaction with the news outlet, Kartik Aaryan answered some questions from fans. He was asked which cricketer's biopic he would like to act in. After giving some thought, Kartik Aaryan came up with "Virat Kohli." The cricketer is the captain of the Indian Men's Cricket Team in Tests. The cricketer is one of the most successful players in the world and is also considered one of the greatest.

Cricket based films in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 was the latest film based on cricket. The movie portrayed how the Indian Cricket Team brought home the winning trophy of 1983's World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika portrayed his wife, Romi Dev. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Salim, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and more.

Shahid Kapoor is set to play a cricketer in the upcoming film Jersey. The fiction sports drama is the official Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. Taapsee Pannu and Anushka Sharma are also set to bring the stories of women's cricket legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami respectively.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has several projects in his kitty. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Captain India in the pipeline.

