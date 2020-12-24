Kartik Aaryan Shares BTS Video From 'Dhamaka' Sets Before Filming Power-packed Scene

Actor Kartik Aaryan who has started shooting for his next film Dhamaka treated fans with a video from the sets. The actor gave a glimpse of his shoot-life amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Kartik through the video gives a tour of the set where fans can see lavish prep for the shoot on an open ground area. The clip also showed the safety precautions adopted by the team as all were seen wearing masks and PPE kits while working on the sets.

What caught the attention of the fans was the distracting noise sounds of the helicopter in the background. Through the video, it looks like the actor is shooting for some high-octane scene for the movie, and hence the helicopters are required on the set. The actor captioned the video saying, ‘#ArjunPathak on set #Dhamaka. The helicopters are camera shy." Earlier, the Luka Chuppi actor shared the first look from his upcoming film. In the first look, the actor can be seen wearing a pair of spectacles. The actor is sporting long locks with a side parting and a stubble along with a mustache. Moreover, he was seen wearing a blue suit with a formal blue shirt and tie with bloodstains on his clothes. Kartik Aaryan’s character’s name in the film is Arjun Pathak. He was seen wearing a headset and a badge with the letters “TRTV” carved on his suit.

A while back, makers had shared a motion poster for the film. In the poster, the actor was staring at a burning bridge at the far end of the poster. The movie is directed by Ram Madhvani and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani, and Ram Madhvani. The release date of the film has not been announced yet but is likely to release in the year 2021.

