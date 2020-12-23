Kartik Aaryan teases new project with 'Tanhaji' director Om Raut after film got 'stalled'

Kartik Aaryan and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut had announced their film earlier this year. Amid no certainty over the status and when the movie will begin, the duo is set to collaborate for another venture. In a different capacity, the actor will star in a music video created by the filmmaker.

Kartik Aaryan-Tanhaji director Om Raut join hands

Kartik Aaryan is featuring in Naachunge Aise, which is set to be his first non-film, non-promotional music video. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star shared a poster of the song, where he was dressed in casual attire. With his character named as Arya, he had his music on, as he geared up to treat his fans with the same.

Kartik teased the song for his fans, writing ‘#NachungaAise jaise _______?’ (How am I going to dance?’) and called Raut a ‘genius.’

He added that the song will be out in two days. The video is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Kartik-Om Raut collaboration

It was announced in February that Kartik Aaryan and Om Raut were going to collaborate on a ‘3D Action film.’ However, reports of the movie being ‘stalled’ then started doing the rounds.. It later emerged in June that the film was put ‘on hold’ due to travel restrictions abroad due to coronavirus.

“We are doing it (film) later. It is on hold because the film involves a lot of foreign shoot and we can’t shoot abroad. The team was to shoot in Hong Kong but it can’t happen due to coronavirus. We are figuring out what to do. There were other places also. It is a cutting edge action film,” a source close to the film told PTI.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #KartikAaryan to collaborate with #Tanhaji director Om Raut... An action film in 3D... Produced by Bhushan Kumar. pic.twitter.com/7yEMNrIUeL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Om Raut has gone on to announce Adipurush, which stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Kartik too signed Neerja fame Ram Madhvani’s next, titled Dhamaka. He is also working on the sequels of Bhool Bhulaiyaan and Dostana.

