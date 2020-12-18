Kartik Aaryan Wishes To Portray This 'iconic' Character From 'Money Heist'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has had a number of films lined up for the upcoming years. The actor has impressed his fans by playing various characters in his movies in different ways. From his character of Guddu in Luka Chuppi to his character in the Punchnama series, he has made a mark amongst the masses. Recently, Kartik Aaryan was asked about one character he wishes to play on-screen next. Read ahead to know about that one character Kartik Aaryan has been obsessed with.

During a recent virtual press conference, Kartik Aaryan was asked about a specific role which he can do justice to. The actor was asked to pick a character from Bollywood movies, Hollywood or any other international movie or web series. Kartik chose to the role of the professor from Money Heist. He said that he has been sporting his look by wearing spectacles. Actor Alvaro Morte originally played the role of a professor in Money Heist, a Spanish thriller series. Kartik Aaryan's roles in Bollywood movies have always been positive and happy and it would be a delight for his fans to watch him in a different avatar of a negative character.

In fact earlier this year, amidst the lockdown when Kartik Aaryan decided to grow his facial fuzz, he had posted a selfie with his beard and specs on. Looking at that picture, netizens couldn’t ignore the uncanny resemblance to the Professor from Money Heist. Soon netizens and his fans asked filmmakers in India to cast him as the lead if Money Heist is ever remade in India. The actor off late is experimenting a lot with his roles and characters. He will be seen in a very new avatar for his next which is Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka and the actor has already started shooting for it.

