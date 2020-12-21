Kartik Aaryan Shares First Look As Arjun Pathak From Upcoming Thriller 'Dhamaka'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and shared the first look from his upcoming film. The actor will soon be seen in the film titled Dhamaka which has created a buzz among fans ever since it was announced. Check out the first glimpse of the actor from the upcoming film which has gone viral on the social media platforms.

First look from Kartik Aaryan's new movie

In the first look picture shared by Kartik Aaryan on his social media handle, Kartik Aaryan was seen wearing a pair of spectacles. The actor is sporting long locks with a side parting and a stubble along with a moustache. Moreover, he was seen wearing a blue suit with a formal blue shirt and tie with bloodstains on his clothes.

Kartik Aaryan’s character’s name in the film is Arjun Pathak. He was seen wearing a headset and a badge with letters “TRTV” carved on his suit. Check out the post below.

Fans react to Kartik Aaryan's new look

As soon as the pictures went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, several friends of the actor also hearted the post. A number of people showered him with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how great he looked in the recent post.

Several fans could not get over how stylish he was looking in the post and asked the actor to post more pictures. Many other fans also sent blessings to the actor and wished her good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

The motion poster of the film

A while back, Kartik had shared a motion poster for the film. In the poster, he was staring at a burning bridge at the far end of the poster. Check out the poster of the film below.

'Dhamaka' cast details

As mentioned earlier, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a key role in the film and shall portray the character of Arjun Pathak in the film. The movie is directed by Ram Madhvani and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani and Ram Madhvani.

'Dhamaka' release date

The release date of the film has not been announced yet but is likely to release in the year 2021.

