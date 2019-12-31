Bhumi Pednekar Has A Long List Of Awards And Accolades To Her Name, Read Details

Bhumi Pednekar is steadily transitioning into becoming an A-list celebrity in the Bollywood film industry. The actor is known for her stellar performances and her impactful roles. She won almost every award upon her arrival into the Bollywood film industry and is now among the top actors of the industry. Here are all the accolades won by the actor so far.

Bhumi Pednekar awards and achievements so far

2016

The actor made her debut with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha where she played a rather pivotal role in the film. She was cast opposite Aayushmann Khurrana and was immensely praised for her work in the film. She went on to win the Best Female Debut for the Filmfare Awards, Producers Guild Awards, Screen Awards and Zee cine awards.

She also went on to win the Stardust Award for the category of Superstar of Tomorrow for the same film. She also won the award for Most entertaining actor in a social role at the Big Star Entertainment awards. She also won the best female debut for the International Indian Film Academy awards.

2018

The actor became popular with a series of hit films through the course of her career. In 2018 she was nominated for Best actor viewers choice and best actor Jury’s choice for the Zee Cine Awards for the film Toliet: Ek Prem Katha. Later on, for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan she went on to receive nominations for Best actor by the screen awards, Best actress by the Filmfare awards, best actress by the News18 Reel Movie awards and Best actress by the International Indian Film Academy Awards.

