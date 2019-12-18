Pati Patni Aur Woh Is Now Kartik Aryan's Third-highest-grossing Film | Box Office Report

Pati Patni Aur Woh released on December 6th and stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday along with Aparshakti Khurana. It clashed at the box office with Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon. Despite the star-studded cast of Panipat, Pati Patni Aur Woh has been leading at the box office. Here are the figures of the movie’s collection at the box office on till December 17.

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection

Week 2 day-wise collection:

Monday – ₹5.70 crore

Tuesday – ₹5.35 crore

Wednesday – ₹4.62 crore

Thursday – ₹4.36 crore

Friday – ₹3.05 crore

Saturday – ₹4.88 crore

Sunday – ₹5.52 crore

Monday ­– ₹ 1.91 crore

Total ₹71.33 crore

#PatiPatniAurWoh inches closer to ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr, Sun 5.52 cr, Mon 1.91 cr. Total: ₹ 71.33 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2019

The movie so far has been Kartik Aryan’s first highest weekend grosser film. The weekend collection of the film was ₹35.94 crore, which was also Kartik’s highest first-day grosser. The movie has been receiving mostly positive reviews and has been faring well in the big screens. Pati Patni Aur Woh has reportedly collected around ₹5.43 crores in its opening weekend and has earned a total of ₹71.33 crores.

About 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz. It is a romantic comedy film and is a remake of a 1978 film with the same name. Kartik Aaryan is playing the role of Abhinav 'Chintu' Tyagi, the husband. While Bhumi Pednekar is playing his wife Vedika Tyagi, Ananya Pandey is seen as the 'Woh', Tapasya Singh. The story is a hilarious take on an extramarital affair.

