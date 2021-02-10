Kartik Aaryan Spotted Distributing Chocolates To Photographers On Chocolate Day

On Chocolate Day 2021, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted giving chocolates to the paparazzi. It was reported by Yogen Shah that Kartik Aryan was clicked in the city distributing chocolates to the photographers. In a video earlier he was seen distributing chocolates with every photographer and he even posed for them to click the picture at the end. The actor was seen wearing a white tee-shirt, with black long sleeves, white sneakers, paired with a beanie. He also accessorised himself with a thin black chain and clunky black sunglasses. Check out the Instagram post on Yogen Shah's Instagram-

Fans Reaction

After seeing this post, some of Kartik Aaryan's fans were even more in love with his kind nature towards other people by giving chocolates to the photographers and sharing words with them. Many of them called him the 'sweetest person' and labelled him 'chocolate boy' in the comments. Some even went 'wow' on the picture and many commented on their love for the actor with heart-eyes, red hearts, king's crown, and applauding hands emoticons. Check out the comments on Yogen Shah's post of Kartik Aaryan-

Kartik Aaryan's Photos

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star shares a number of photographs from his professional life on Instagram. A few days back he shared images with his team when he worked with them after a long time. He wrote in the caption "Great shoot today with all these posers, missed my team alot" with a yellow heart emoticon. They were seen in different poses in each picture and at different locations. Check out Kartik Aaryan's photos with his team on his Instagram-

Kartik Aaryan's latest works

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up the shoot for his next film Dhamaka the action thriller directed by Ram Madhvani. The film is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean film The Terror Live. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film was shot within 10 days in a bio-bubble created in a hotel in Mumbai as a Covid-19 precaution. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhullaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani and Tabu. He will also be seen in the romantic comedy film Dostana 2 directed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by Dharma Productions. He will be starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani in lead roles.

