Kartik Aaryan Receives Rose From His Little Fan On Rose Day; Actor Shares Picture

On Rose Day 2021, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan received a flower from his little fan. He took to his Instagram and dropped a video in which a little girl is seen giving him a rose at a store. He said, "That's so sweet, thank you so much." Kartik bent down and posed for the camera with the baby. He donned a military print sweatshirt and teamed his outfit with a jacket and denim. Sharing the same, Aaryan penned a heartfelt note which read, "Aise Rose day roz roz aaye, Happy Rose Day" which roughly translates to, "Such rose days should come again and again."

As soon as Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post was up on the internet, the video went viral in no time. A user wrote, "Love you very much," whereas another fan penned, "Keep up the good work and you shall receive flowers all your life. Love your charm Kartik, may the best be with you." Many simply flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

Kartik receives flower on Rose Day 2021

On February 4, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shared a slew of photos with his team members. He mentioned that he missed his team a lot and that he had a great shoot with all his 'posers' after a long time. Kartik has several movies in the pipeline and he keeps sharing glimpses of his whereabouts on Instagram.

In December, Kartik Aaryan shared the first look from his upcoming film, Dhamaka, in which he was seen wearing a pair of spectacles. He sported a blue suit with a tie that had bloodstains on it. In the movie, he will be seen playing the role of Arjun Pathak.

He wrapped up the shooting of his thriller in just 10 days. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the filming began on December 14 at Renaissance in Powai and all safety norms and precautions were taken care of, before commencing the shoot. More so, a source close to the site mentioned that the unit comprised of 300 people, so the production team had booked the entire hotel. Apart from this, he also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and Luka Chuppi 2 in his kitty.

