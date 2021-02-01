Kartik Aaryan Shares A Monochrome Pic Asking Fans If He Can Do A Hair And Toothpaste Ad

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram on Monday, February 01, 2021, to share a picture of him where he looks truly stunning. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note and went on to asks fans a question. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice as they went all gaga over the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan went on to share a picture of him which is truly unmissable. In the monochrome picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose and is all smiles for the camera. He can be seen donning a printed black t-shirt. One can also notice the actor’s sparkling teeth and messy hairdo in the picture.

Along with the post, the actor penned a note stating that he is eligible to endorse a hair product and a toothpaste. He wrote, “Hair aur toothpaste ka toh ad kar hi sakta hu. Kya bolte ho”. Check out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post below.

As soon as Kartik Aaryan shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users flooded the comments section on how stunning the picture is, while others went on to laud the actor for his looks. One of the users wrote, “omg. Love, love, love this picture”. While the other one wrote, “oh man, why you do this? Stop looking so good”. Some netizens also commented with many happy emojis. Check out a few more comments below.

Kartik Aaryan keeps treating his fans with pictures, videos, stories, and more giving them a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Earlier, he had shared another picture which is unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose and giving some tough looks. He can be seen donning a printed sweatshirt and a pair of jeans. In the caption of that post, he had mentioned, “Theatres mein film dekhne vaale ho ya OTT par ?”. Take a look at the post below.

