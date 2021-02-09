Ananya Panday Shares A Quirky Yet Important Advice For Fans On Chocolate Day

People around the world are celebrating Chocolate Day on February 9, as a part of Valentine’s week. Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories to share some very important information regarding the occasion that everyone should indeed follow. Read along to take a look at Ananya’s childhood picture and her very quirky yet urgent message.

Ananya Panday shares a quirky message on Chocolate Day

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram story on Tuesday, February 9, that is Chocolate Day to wish all her fans and followers on the occasion. The picture she shared featured her a child eating a bar of chocolate, however without taking off the cover completely. Her puzzled expression and effort were caught on camera in a very adorable picture.

She wrote on the picture, “Happy Chocolate Day” followed by a grinning and chocolate emoji. Further, she added, “Pls do remove the wrapping before eating ur chocolate, I was clearly very excited and impatient”. Ananya did look super cute in the picture as she nibbled on her wrapped chocolate, in a white dress and had her hair in two pigtails, with ribbon ties added to it.

Ananya Panday on the work front

Ananya will be a part of Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut Liger. The bilingual movie’s poster was released on January 18, 2021, and was also shared by Ananya on her Instagram feed. She wrote in the caption, “Lion & Tiger Are ready to cross all linguistic barriers and Roar together. Presenting @thedeverakonda as #LIGER. And I’m so very excited and grateful to be part of this. Coming soon to a theatre near you in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. Directed by Puri Jagannadh", followed by the movie tagline #SaalaCrossbreed and the lion and tiger emojis.

The actor is also filming for an upcoming Shakun Batra project and was last seen in the movie Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Prior to this, she played the role of Tapasya Singh in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. She made her debut with the Tiger Shroff starrer Student of The Year 2 in 2019.

