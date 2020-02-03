Kartik Aaryan Starts A Pungi Dance Challenge To Promote His Upcoming Film 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are being seen at many events promoting their upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal. A few days ago, Kartik Aaryan was seen interacting with his fans at a local snack centre and surprising his fans. He has also recently dropped a video of himself shaking a leg to a popular song from his movie.

Read | Kareena Kapoor & Kartik Aaryan Turn Show Stopper Once Again For Designer Manish Malhotra

Read | Kartik Aaryan Makes A Surprising Revelation About Neha Kakkar And Aditya Narayan

Pungi Challenge by Kartik Aaryan

Many Bollywood stars have started to make it a trend to come up with new challenges or hashtags related to their movies in order to popularise it. While they are seen grooving to a particular piece of music or saying a dialogue, it leaves the fans intrigued about that particular movie. Following the trend, Kartik Aaryan too was seen taking to his social media handles and starting a ‘Pungi challenge’. Watch the video below.

'Haan Main Galat'- the Pungi challenge

Haan Main Galat is the latest song released by the movie makers of Love Aaj Kal. In the official video, the leading stars are seen dancing, giving a glimpse of the plot of the movie. The hook line of the song is ‘Do It with a twist’. Kartik Aaryan can be seen taking it slow to be able to be filmed properly and so that his fans could follow the step. Though the actor can be seen dancing to the music and doing the steps effortlessly, the steps are tough and would require one to practice before they can perfect the hook step. While Kartik Aaryan is seen twisting and sliding his feet on the floor, he has special moves to do with his hands and the facial expressions. The video has been getting an overwhelming response from his fans.

Read | Kartik Aaryan Comforts Injured Fan With A Hug While Promoting 'Love Aaj Kal' On A Show

Kartik Aaryan's dheeme dheeme challenge

The actor captioned his recent post, explaining it to his fans that after having taught the fans and other celebrities the hook step from his previous movie, he wants to teach the hook steps of his latest movie. Dheeme Dheeme was a song from Kartik Aaryan’s previous movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which got really popular after celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Hritik Roshan were seen performing the steps. The Pungi challenge is from his upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal.

Read | Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan And Imtiaz Ali Promote 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

Image Credits: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.