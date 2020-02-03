Kartik Aaryan Makes A Surprising Revelation About Neha Kakkar And Aditya Narayan

The Indian Idol 11 episode on Sunday begins with Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's romantic performance on the song Kate Nahin Kat Te. Aditya Narayan announces the presence of the Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan and also says that the episode is 'love' themed. While Himesh Reshammiya hilariously talks about Neha and Aditya's chemistry, Kartik Aaryan takes a dig and makes a revelation about the two. Read details.

Kartik Aaryan makes a revelation about Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's chemistry

Kartik Aaryan brings heart-shaped chocolates for Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan and asks them to have the heart piece. While Himesh Reshammiya says that Neha and Aditya look very adorable together, Kartik, on the other hand, makes a revelation. Kartik Aaryan points towards Neha and tells her that he can see the blooming love. Moreover, Kartik even tells her that their chemistry seems to be much more happening and blooming now, compared to the last time when he witnessed the duo.

Aditya Narayan funnily thanks Kartik. He further tells Aaryan that Love Aaj Kal will now hit Rs. 500 crores at the box office. All the contestants and Sara Ali Khan burst into an instant peal of laughter.

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from Indian Idol 11)

