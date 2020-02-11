Kartik Aaryan Says He Is Proud Of Living In A 'PG' While Sara Feels Privileged

When asked about love, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan said that love cannot be decoded. While promoting Love Aaj Kal, Kartik said love is something which can't be explained in words and one has to feel it. His co-star Sara Ali Khan too feels that love is an emotion which cannot be expressed in words. The duo are gearing for their upcoming film -- Love Aaj Kal which is slated to hit theatres on Valentine's Day, February 14.

In an interview with a leading daily tabloid, when asked about how does she feel about stepping into her father's shoes, she says that she was very lucky and privileged to tell a relevant story. Things weren't easy for Kartik and he's had a long struggle before making his mark in Bollywood.

He thinks the turning point in his career was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Kartik said that Luv Ranjan believed in him when nobody did. Kartik Aaryan added that he was known as 'the guy who said a long monologue' but not as Kartik Aaryan - the actor. Aryan said that he wanted it so badly. Speaking of his struggle, he said that he is very proud of it.

In the same tabloid, Kartik said that he has come a long way and that he is proud of living in a PG with many boys and he is proud of the friends he made back then. Kartik thinks his struggle will also help him someday on the big screen. If given a chance, he would relive the whole thing again.

Sara Ali Khan talks about privilege

Sara, who listened to her co-star with admiration, said that she too is proud of the family she belongs to. Sara unapologetically said that she is aware of where she comes from. Sara doesn’t like the word pressure because it has a very negative connotation to it. She feels it's pointless to feel burdened about who you are. Love Aaj Kal is set to be released on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day.

