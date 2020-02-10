Kylie Jenner Makes Her Debut At Oscars 2020 After-party; See Pics

Party never seems to stop for Kylie Jenner. After appearing on Tom Ford’s fashion show on Friday night, she ended her weekend with the prestigious Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. It also marked her debut at the event. In attendance at the party accompanying Kylie was also Kim Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner made her debut in one of the most prestigious events of Hollywood, the Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 after-party. She graced the red carpet of the event in a navy blue strapless Ralph and Russo dress. Taking to her Instagram account, Kylie posted pictures of herself in it and captioned, “couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it 😊”. She styled her hair in an open, sleek hairdo and kept her makeup minimalistic.

However, this was not Kylie Jenner’s only look for the after-party. Taking to her Instagram account once again, this young billionaire posted a picture of herself in a Vivienne Westwood dress. She looked stunning in the red off-shoulder dress which also sported a bold slit on one side. Kylie paired it with glittery stilettos and accessorised her look with a diamond layered necklace. She kept her hairstyle and makeup the same as her previous look. Kylie Jenner's outfits managed to impress the fashion police and she looked stunning in both outfits at the after-party for Oscars 2020.

Accompanying Kylie Jenner on the red carpet of Oscars 2020 after-party was her sister, Kim Kardashian. Keeping the sisters company was Kayne West, Kim’s husband. Kim walked the Oscars 2020 after-party in a white ruffled dress. The sisters also posed for some pictures together at the event.

In an interview with a leading fashion magazine, Kylie Jenner had talked about her equation with alleged ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, and sister Kendall Jenner. On the latter she reportedly said, they shared a very close bond despite being polar opposites. She also noted that all the Kardashian-Jenner siblings had one partner -Kim and Kourtney, Khloe and Rob, her and Kendall. Talking about her equation with Travis Scott, Kylie reportedly said that they share a very good bond and are like “best friends”.

