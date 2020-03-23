Kartik Aaryan Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Hailing His Monologue Video, See Post

While the officials are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities too, are leaving no stone unturned to voice awareness on social media platforms. Recently, actor Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handles to share a video, in which the actor is seen narrating a monologue, which Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi retweeted. Here is how Kartik Aryan reacted.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan created awareness among his fans in his unique style and shared the video on his social media handle, in which the actor can be seen promoting the importance of social distancing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the actor's attempt and re-tweeting the video by writing, 'The young actors have something to say.. Its time to be 'Zyada Savdhan' and do 'Corona ka Punchnama'! #IndiaFightsCorona'. Take a look:

Recently, Kartik Aaryan took his Twitter handle to share a screenshot of the tweet and wrote "#CoronaStopKaroNa. My Appeal in my Style. Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽". Take a look:

#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Aaryan will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu in the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror drama happens to be a remake of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which also stars Vidya Balan in the leading role. The actor is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Helmed by Collin D'cunha, the much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

