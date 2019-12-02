Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About His Early Struggles, Reveals "shared My Home With 12 Others"

Judging by the box-office collections, Kartik Aaryan lately seems to be enjoying a successful run in his Bollywood career. The actor set foot in the Bollywood film industry with 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Kartik's witty and hilarious acting was loved by the audience as well as the critics. The movie made him everyone's favourite. However, his success reportedly did not come easy. Kartik recently opened up about his journey, here is a look at what he shared:

Kartik's success did not come to him easily.

It is often said that there is no shortcut to success. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor believes that he has also worked really hard in his life to become a famous Bollywood star. In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, the actor spoke about his life before Bollywood. Kartik Aaryan first spoke about his childhood - he shared that he was born in the small town of Gwalior. Incidentally, one of his popular movies, Luka Chuppi, had him shoot a majority of the movie in Gwalior. His parents were in the medical field and he initially planned on becoming an Engineer. But in the 9th grade, Kartik saw Baazigar and that is when he knew he wanted to be on the other side of the screen. He still managed to study till 12th in Gwalior and then left for Mumbai to try his luck in Bollywood.

Kartik also spoke about the time he was looking for auditions. He said that he would search on Facebook keywords like "actor needed" in order to get called for auditions. The actor then started working on small projects like advertisements etc. That was when he rented a flat in Andheri where he stayed with 12 other boys.

He also mentioned that he could not afford a portfolio which is why he would crop his face out of group pictures to send to agents. Finally, Kartik came across an audition for a film and his audition script was his famous monologue which later became his identity.

Kartik got selected and he immediately called his mom who could not believe it. That was when he felt that his dream finally had come true. But even after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, the actor was still going through a rough patch. But he still chose to finish his degree while he was enjoying his stardom as an actor. He also added that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was the turning point for him. Kartik ended the interview by saying, "Sometimes all of it still feels unbelievable—from this point on, the possibilities just seem endless & my dreams, are just waiting to come true.” Here is a look at his story in his own words:

