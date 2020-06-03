Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On Online Trolling; Says It Affects His Mother, Though Not Him

Kartik Aaryan has been keeping his fans entertained with his funny Instagram videos and his YouTube series Koki Poochega, where he talks about topics related to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak along with various others. The actor recently delivered his first flop in a few years with love Aaj Kal in early 2020 after a string of hit films. However, the actor has been regularly subjected to online trolling as he maintains an active social media presence. Kartik was recently bashed for one of his TikTok videos. Now, he has has opened up about online trolling and how it affects his family.

Kartik Aaryan on online trolling

Kartik Aaryan recently spoke in an interview with a leading entertainment portal and opened up about how constant online trolling takes a toll on him and his family. The actor shared that it is not easy for him or his family to be subjected to trolling. But, he also revealed that he doesn't specifically care about it much now as he has grown accustomed to it. He gave an insight into how his family at times gets affected by the trolling, Kartik Aaryan revealed that his mother sometimes reads something on the Internet which may not be right and gets affected by it. Kartik does not get into knowing why a certain thing was written on the Internet and tries to analyze it with a neutral standpoint, as revealed by the actor.

Kartik Aaryan also opened up about his recent release Love Aaj Kal, which failed to create magic at the box office. The actor shared that before Love Aaj Kal, he gave three subsequent hits but even though the film did not work at the box office, it turned out to be good for the actor. He believes that there is a silver lining to the cloud as people appreciate his work. Kartik Aaryan revealed that he is happy he got an opportunity to work with Imtiaz Ali and expressed that nothing can be bigger than that. In conclusion, Kartik Aaryan stated that Love Aaj Kal was a life-changing experience for him and has allowed him to change his philosophies in life.

