Times Kartik Aaryan Interviewed Real-life Heroes Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Bollywood actors have been creating their live videos and series amid the COVID-19 lockdown. They have been using social media to spread awareness and interact with their fans and followers on different platforms. Recently, among many actors, Kartik Aaryan started his own YouTube series called Koki Poochega. In this, he showcases his respect and strikes a conversation with real-life COVID-19 heroes including doctors, police, social workers, and those who have survived the coronavirus.

Koki meets Sumiti Singh

Katrik Aaryan announced the beginning of his series on Instagram and shared a video clip of herself while talking to the first-ever coronavirus survivor in the country, Sumiti Singh. She shared her experience after being diagnosed with the virus. Sumiti Singh revealed that she stayed in her room for continuously four days after getting primary symptoms. However, Singh’s father would call her every morning asking her to come out. Sumiti Singh told the host that she took all necessary precautions yet got infected.

Koki meets Dr Meemansa Buch

Kartik Aaryan interviewed Dr Meemansa Buch in his online talk show. The actor asked her about preventive measures and the usage of Hydroxychloroquine. To which the doctor told that it is to e used in special circumstances and advised people to not self-medicate with these drugs. Kartik Aaryan expressed how concerns regarding the symptoms of coronavirus and that people cannot track them easily. Dr Buch explained that most of her hospital’s COVID-19 patients suffered breathlessness. The duo also discussed the number of patients who have fully recovered. She surprised Aaryan by telling that many victims did not even show symptoms but their results were continuously positive. Kartik Aaryan asked what kept the doctor going every day. Dr Much chuckled and replied by saying tea.

Koki meets MP police, Frontliner Madhurveena

Kartik Aaryan enjoyed having a funny conversation with Frontliner Madhurveena. The latter described her duties and reveals how much extra they have been doing amid the COVID-19. They have been donating groceries and cooked food to prevent people from getting out of their houses. Kartik Aaryan revealed that people have been assaulting police. To this, she replied that people lack understanding about the pandemic and they need to trust by staying home. She added they need to explain the gravity of the situation to the people. Madhurveena also urges everyone to download Aarogya Setu mobile application, which has numerous features.

