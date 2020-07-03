Kartik Aaryan's Best Looks During The Promotions Of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry today. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is loved for his incredible acting skills and his dashing looks. The actor was last seen on the big screen in Love Aaj Kal, alongside Sara Ali Khan. Kartik looked stunning during the promotions of the movie. Take a look at the actor’s outfits which you can take inspiration from.

Kartik Aaryan’s looks for the promotion of Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan, who portrayed the role of Veer in the film, sported everything young boys can wear. Case in point is this monochrome look. The actor can be seen wearing black jeans, a matching denim jacket, and a black tee which he paired with white sneakers spell cool like no other.

For his other promotional look for Love Aaj Kal, the actor opted to go with a funkier attire. Kartik wore Jogger pants with random black prints. He paired up his pants with a grey jumper and matching kicks.

For his next appearance, Kartik Aaryan took inspiration from his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan. The actor picked out a button-down shirt with colourful polka dot prints on it. He left a few buttons open to show off his toned chest. He paired his shirt with blue denim. Black boots and matching sunnies completed Kartik's look.

Kartik Aaryan experimented with patterns and different colours during promotions. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor picked out a black jumper that had rainbow colours in the form of patches. The actor paired his dress with distressed grey denim and comfortable grey sneakers which had a slight touch of red. Kartik also opted for glasses to complete his nerdy look.

For his other promotional looks, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan layered up in a simple high-low hem tee which he paired with jogger pants. The actor topped it off with a black jacket that featured blue checks on it. A pair of black boots that had a blue shade above heels completed Kartik Aaryan’s fun look.

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani IG)

