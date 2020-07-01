Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Movie With Filmmaker Om Raut Stalled Due To Coronavirus?

Kartik Aaryan was reportedly finalized to star in director Om Raut's next film whose earlier directorial venture, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a blockbuster at the box office. According to media reports, Kartik's movie with Om has now being stalled. Reportedly, one of the major reasons behind the decision is that the makers wish to shoot a major chunk of the film abroad which is currently not possible owing to the pandemic situation.

Kartik Aaryan and Om Raut's film had many foreign shoots

The makers wanted to shoot some sections of the film in India while the other portion was supposed to be shot in various international locations. According to media sources, the movie involved many foreign shoots which left the makers in a fix. Reportedly, the Hong Kong schedule of the film also had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kartik Aaryan to begin shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The team of the film starring the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is currently looking for other alternatives to choose from under this situation. While it seems like this ambitious project of the Love Aaj Kal actor with Om is stalled, Kartik is all set to resume the shoot of his other much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. According to media sources, the shooting of the film is all set to be from September 2020.

The director of the movie, Anees Bazmee is looking forward, to begin with, the shooting and is waiting to receive permission for the same reportedly. Kartik and his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani were shooting for the film in Lucknow when the lockdown started in the month of March. The sequel will star Kartik in the role of Dr. Ishaan Shah and Kiara in the role of Kritika Sharma. It will also feature Tabu, who will essay the character of Riya Sharma. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also feature Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Anil Kapoor, and others in pivotal roles.

Kartik was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The movie was reportedly well-received at the box office. He was also seen in the film Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor's chemistry with Sara was much appreciated by the audience. The actor will also be seen in the film Dostana 2. The movie will be starring Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Laksh Lalwani alongside him.

