Kartik Aaryan Shares A Throwback Pic From 2008, Praised For 'jumping Barricades'

Kartik Aaryan and several other celebrities have taken the time in this lockdown to give fans some major throwbacks. Celebrities have been sharing several pictures of themselves and reminiscing the old days. Kartik Aaryan did the same recently with his latest post in which he can be seen posing with Sagarika Ghatge. The picture has been taken from Kartik’s struggling days.

Kartik Aaryan shares a throwback pic from the 2008 Mumbai Marathon

Fans were delighted watching a young and rugged Kartik Aaryan as he posed with Sagarika Ghatge. His picture was also photobombed but the actor did manage to get an interesting picture. Kartik shared the photo on his social media feed and mentioned Sagarika. In the caption, Kartik Aaryan mentioned how he got the picture that he is now posting. He wrote that he had to jump barricades in order to get a decent shot with Sagarika Ghatge. The picture was taken during the 2008 Mumbai Marathon as mentioned by Kartik Aaryan in his caption.

Sagarika Ghatge also commented on the post after getting notified. The actor commented that the picture has taken her back in time. She further wrote that Kartik Aaryan as an actor is having a great marathon in Bollywood in regards to his film work. She concluded by saying that he has been having a great run in Bollywood ever since he jumped the barricade on that day to meet her. Several actors were delighted by this post made by Kartik Aaryan and even left several positive messages in the comments section of the post.

Soon enough, after the picture was posted, several prominent stars commented and praised the actor for his effort. They also jovially poked a bit of fun at him for his hairstyle and overall look. Director Colin Dchuna even went on to say “Chak De Kartik” referring to the movie Sagarika Ghatge was in during that time. Many fans even felt motivated by the journey of Kartik Aaryan after he shared the picture. Kartik Aaryan’s picture was taken in 2008 and a few years later in 2011 Kartik would go on to debut on his first Bollywood film.

