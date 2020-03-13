Kartik Aaryan's Best GIF Moments From His Rom-com 'Luka Chuppi'

Kartik Aaryan has gained several accolades for his romantic-comedy flicks. Sometime back, he was seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi and some of his scenes from the film gave rise to a meme-fest and several GIFs on social media. Here are some of the funny and relatable GIFs of Kartik Aaryan from his rom-com, Luka Chuppi.

Kartik Aaryan GIFs from Luka Chuppi

Running away from your problems be like

Luka Chuppi is actually pretty hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/nlGsx8HLKz — Shamz 🌤 (@shamzz85) June 9, 2019

When you get caught with your girlfriend

Main Tera Hero look you give yourself in the mirror

Arrange marriages be like

Havan karenge, havan karenge

When your girlfriend is smarter than you

When aunties ask when are you getting married

The first proposal ever

Angry older brother

For once Karthik didn’t annoy me, he really needs to stay away from LR’s films. He and Kriti make a nice Jodi too. pic.twitter.com/IsY61InXXS — Shamz 🌤 (@shamzz85) June 9, 2019

When the Goa plan gets cancelled

That first night out

The Cocoa Cola dance

The Bollywood style sangeet

When your wife forcefully takes you to a party

'Mujhse bhi koi shaddi karlo'

The worst rejection ever

When bae is in a romantic mood

Introducing your girlfriend to your family gone wrong

About the film, Luka Chuppi

Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy movie starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The love story drama portrays the story of a television reporter ( Kartik Aaryan ) who is in a live-in relationship with his headstrong intern( Kriti Sanon ). Things take a turn when their traditional families assume them to be married to each other. Released on 1 March 2019, Luka Chuppi reportedly grossed over ₹128.86 crores (US$18 million) worldwide.

