Sara Ali Khan's GIFs From 'Kedarnath' Will Make Fans Re-watch The Movie

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. The film is a romantic drama written, directed and co-produced by Abhishek Kapoor. The newcomer is currently enjoying the fan and critic reviews on her latest release, Love Aaj Kal.

Sara Ali Khan as Zoe in Love Aaj Kal is being praised by fans. However, her debut movie Kedarnath has always been an audience favourite. Her on-screen chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput was highly appreciated. Check out some of the best Sara Ali Khan's GIFs from the movie -

First date with your crush

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan calls herself 'disciplined' compared to most double parents families

Sushant Singh Rajput helping Sara Ali Khan getting off the horse

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan opts for some click-time in Goa as she wraps 'Coolie No.1' shoot

When Sara Ali Khan sits on the horse like a boss

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's chartbuster 'Aankh Marey' crosses big milestone online

Sara Ali Khan's adorable expression on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan's best scenes from her debut movie 'Kedarnath' where she played Mukku

When Sara Ali Khan started talking to Sushant Singh Rajput's horse

Sara Ali Khan's cricket match scene

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's aww moment

When Sushant Singh Rajput gets upset on Sara Ali Khan

About the film, Kedarnath

Kedarnath released in the year 2018. The film is written, directed and co-produced by Abhishek Kapoor. Kedarnath features Sara Ali Khan playing Sushant Singh Rajput's love interest. The plotline tells a love story between a rich Hindu Brahmin girl and a humble Muslim boy who is a 'pithoo' (porter) working in the same vicinity. Further, the storyline witnesses a flood in Uttarakhand.

Even though Kedarnath received mixed reviews but Sara Ali Khan's debut performance was highly praised. According to the reports on Box Office India, the film collected a total of Rs 70 crore in eight weeks at the box office. The film did around $2 million (Rs 14 crore) overseas which gave it a worldwide gross of Rs 104 crore.

Promo Image Credits - A still from the trailer (YouTube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.