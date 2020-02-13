Kartik Aaryan's Pictures To Give You Some Serious Winter Fashion Goals

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set for their upcoming romantic flick, Love Aaj Kal. The remake of the 2009 hit film with the same title is set to be released on February 14, 2020. Kartik Aaryan has established a firm foot in the industry. The young actor is popular among the masses and enjoys dishing fashion goals on his social page pages. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's best of winter fashion.

Kartik Aaryan's Winter Wardrobe

Here, Kartik Aaryan went on a little old-school. He paired a classic print cream shirt with a brown denim jacket. To blend with his semi-retro look, the actor donned simple denim jeans.

On Teddy Day, Kartik Aaryan posted a picture in his adorable teddy sweater. He paired the grey sweater with a similar coloured checkered print blazer. To add more to his old-school winter look, Kartik Aaryan posed wearing blue colour pants.

While promoting his last movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan was spotted in a personalised #ChintuTyagi t-shirt. The white hoodie t-shirt was paired with a brown oversized jacket and simple denim jeans. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's airport look.

On Republic Day, Kartik Aaryan uploaded a picture wishing his fans on the occasion. In it, he donned tri-colour sweatshirt with comfort and ease and looked super cool. Kartik Aaryan's orange trousers are some serious winter goals.

Talking about simplicity, Kartik Aaryan's fashion statements are simple and elegant at the same time. A white hoodie jacket and a black t-shirt together make for the coolest casual look. Not to miss, Kartik Aaryan's perfectly groomed beard in the picture.

Promo Image Credits - Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

