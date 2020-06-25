Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' To Resume Shooting From September?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shooting is set to resume in September 2020. Director Anees Bazmee is looking forward to begin with the shooting and is waiting to receive permission. Read on to know more details about the story:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot to resume in September

According to a leading news portal, the filming of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will commence shortly. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were shooting for the film in Lucknow when the lockdown started in March. Ever since Unlock 1.0 has started, several filmmakers and actors have geared up to resume shooting of their films and TV series.

Anees Bazmee, who is directing the horror-comedy, is one of them and is currently working on obtaining shooting permissions from the UP government. The filmmaker reportedly said that they have to go to Lucknow to finish the film shoot. He further stated that they have built a huge set and it has been “standing untouched” since the lockdown has been announced. To maintain continuity, the team has to shoot on that specific set, the filmmaker said.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said he is trying to figure out a way to kick start this project since only a 30 to 35 days’ worth shoot is remaining, reports state. Bazmee said that the safety of the cast and crew is the most important factor for the whole team. Only after getting permission to shoot in UP will the team will move forward. It is being said that the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will “hopefully” start in September. The film was originally supposed to be released on July 31, 2020.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar’s original Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel will feature Kartik Aaryan in the role of Dr Ishaan Shah and Kiara Advani in the role of Kritika Sharma. It will also feature Tabu, who will ease in the character of Riya Sharma. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also feature Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Anil Kapoor, and others. The film is penned by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. At first, fans were not happy with the casting choice of the film but later were seen in support of the lead actor.

