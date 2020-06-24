Ultimate Lucifer Quiz: Find Out If You're The Devil, The Demon Or LAPD Detective

Fans of Lucifer have several reasons to celebrate. The fifth season of the show will premiere on August 21, 2020. Lucifer has also been renewed for a sixth and a seventh season, which will be the final season of the show, reportedly. As fans wait for Lucifer season 5, here is a Lucifer Quiz that you can take to test your knowledge about the character and the TV show:

Lucifer TV show quiz

Lucifer is based on a comic book series by DC comics. What is the name of the comic book series?

The Sandman

The Spiderman

The Ant-man

God’s Right Hand Man

In the show Lucifer, what is the name of Lucifer’s elder brother, who comes to take him back to Hell?

Amenadiel, the angel

Asmodeus, a knight of Hell

Beelzebub, the demon of Envy

King of Hell Crowley

Which of the following Lucifer characters see his true form first?

Dr Linda Martin

Lieutenant Marcus Pierce

Beatrice "Trixie" Espinoza

Detective Chloe Decker

Lucifer is a part of the multiverse, but unlike other DC characters who have their counterparts in the multiple universes, there is only one Lucifer. In which Universe does Lucifer find his new residence?

Earth-Prime

Earth One

Earth X

Earth 666

What is the name of the actor who plays the role of Lucifer Morningstar?

Tom Ellis

Lauren German

Kevin Alejandro

Tom Welling

Which of the following actors has not played a dual role in the DC Comics’ crossover event?

Tom Ellis

Grant Gustin

John Wesley Shipp

Tom Welling

Tricia Helfer appeared in Lucifer as Charlotte Richards, who later gets killed and possessed by a supernatural deity. What is the relationship between Lucifer and the deity?

Mother and Son

Sister and Brother

Former Demon hunter and prey

Daughter and Father

In the show, Aimee Garcia plays the character of Ella Lopez, who had an imaginary friend as a child, which led her to believe that she was mentally unstable. But it actually turned out to be a powerful being and not an imaginary one. What is the name of the being?

Dean and Sam Winchester

Crowley, the former King of Crossroads and the current King of Hell

Lucifer Morningstar

Azrael, the Angel of Death



Answers

The Sandman Amenadiel, the angel Lieutenant Marcus Pierce

(He has been around for ages and is the first human to make a deal with Lucifer.) Earth 666 Tom Ellis Tom Ellis Mother and Son Azrael, the Angel of Death

