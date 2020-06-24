Boney Kapoor Clears Air Around Thala Ajith's Film Valimai, Confirms Theatrical Release

Boney Kapoor recently came forward to answer a question that fans of actor Thala Ajith have been asking for quite some time now. The question is -- is the film Valimai going to get a theatrical release or an OTT release? Read on to his response to the question:

Boney Kapoor confirms Valimai's release

According to reports, Boney Kapoor has confirmed that Thala Ajith’s Valimai will get a theatrical release and not a direct-to-OTT release. Talking to a leading news portal, the actor has said that he strongly believes there are certain films, which are meant for “larger-than-life” theatrical experiences. Therefore, they should go to the theatres first and then watch on TV, the filmmaker said. Boney Kapoor also said that he is very much excited about the release of the film on the big screen.

Boney Kapoor will be the producer of the upcoming film, according to the reports. It is directed by H. Vinoth and will have three female leads. It is being said that Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz, and Huma Qureshi will be playing the lead in the upcoming Ajith starrer. Reports on the internet also suggest that Tollywood star Karthikeyan will play the role of the lead antagonist in the upcoming film. The esteemed filmmaker has several other projects up his sleeves too. Apart from Thala Ajith’s Valimai, he will also be a part of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. Vakeel Saab will be a Tollywood remake of the film Pink, which was also remade in the Tamil language.

Maidaan is an upcoming sports biographical film. It is directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor, along with Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. It will feature Ajay Devgn and south actor Priyamani in the lead roles. The film will tell the story of the golden era of Indian football. In the film, Ajay Devgn will play the character of Syed Abdul Rahim. The film is slated to be released on December 11, 2020. Fans of the actors are highly anticipating the release of the following upcoming films.

