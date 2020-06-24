Telugu TV Star Prabhakar Reveals That He Is Not Infected By COVID-19; Watch Video Here

The internet was flooded with reports stating that Telugu actor Prabhakar has been tested positive for COVID-19. It was also reported that the actor has symptoms of coronavirus and also has a high fever. Prabhakar has recently taken to his official social media handle and talked about his condition. Read on to know more details:

Prabhakar is not COVID-positive

It was being reported that actor Prabhakar, who is currently shooting for the TV show Vadinamma, was affected with COVID-19 and has high fever. These reports also stated that the entire cast and crew of the TV show have been quarantined. But the reports are incorrect, said the actor.

Reportedly, the actor has said that he has been receiving a lot of calls from his friends and family inquiring him about his condition since Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He further said that he is perfectly fine and the reports are ''misleading and wrong''. The actor further said that there are several actors with the name Prabhakar in industry, and someone mistook one of them for him. He also stated that his cast and crew are also fit and healthy and do not exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

The actor also stated that he is currently shooting for his drama television show Vadinaama, and the team is following all the lockdown norms and shooting guidelines that the government has provided them with. Vadinamma is one of the several shows that have resumed shooting. Among these shows are Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi, and Shakti - Astitva Ek Ehsaas, which are currently being shot in Naigoan, Mumbai.

Producer Pawan Kumar recently spoke to a leading news portal and has stated that all the necessary steps are being taken for the safety of the team. He also said that it is important to him that all the daily wage works get paid to support their livelihood. The producer even stated that the set is being sanitized on an hourly basis to prevent COVID-19 infection. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees, also known as FWICE, has come up with several rules that are needed to be followed if one has to shoot in India.

